Habitat for Humanity Iron River ReStore demolished

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Bits and pieces of the 90-year-old Habitat for Humanity ReStore building, in Iron River, are still standing. But the majority, gone.

“The Iron River ReStore had collapsed in January and it has been demolished,” said Nancy Pellegrini, the executive director for the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate.

Pellegrini says they will not rebuild in the area, due to pricing and lack of support.

“We will not be bringing a ReStore back to Iron River. We just didn’t have the support to make it go. We have been steadily doing roof repairs in that county,” she told TV6.

The former ReStore is located next to the Iron River Housing Commission. Pellegrini said when demolition happened the building had many issues.

“We found a little bit of a spectis in the roof, and that was all taken care of from professionals,” she added.

According to Pellegrini, the demolition and the tearing down of some of these building pieces took place about a week ago. Now, negotiations are underway for possible new owners, but nothing is finalized yet. Pellegrini says she does not know what is next for the building.

“They do want the existing structures that are there, still left. So they will be utilizing that in some way,” she said.

She hopes for the best.

“Best of luck with your new venture, whichever that is, and Iron County we are still supporting you,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity continues to look for volunteers and ways they can help the community.

