Governor Whitmer signs legislation to ensure all ballots are counted

Clerks in cities with more than 25,000 residents may begin processing ballots before November 3.
Whitmer signing Senate Bill 757
Whitmer signing Senate Bill 757(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - During a press conference on October 6, Governor Whitmer signed a bill allowing clerks in cities and townships with more than 25,000 residents to begin processing ballots before November 3.

The bill also requires clerks to notify voters if their ballots will not be counted within 48 hours.

“Giving voters the chance to solve problems with their absentee ballot is essential and it is critical to ensuring that every voter can exercise their constitutional right to vote absentee and to make sure that their vote counts,” Whitmer said.

The Governor was expected to sign another bill to allow military members and their spouses to vote electronically. However, according to Whitmer, the legislature did not send her the bill before the press conference began.

Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson reminded voters of their options when it comes to casting their absentee ballots. Voters can request a ballot online or at their local clerk’s office. Ballots can be returned at local drop boxes, clerk’s offices, or through the mail.

“If you do choose to return your ballot through the mail, please do it within the next few weeks, but no later than two weeks prior to election day, October 19,” said Benson.

Benson added that although Michigan clerks have been given 10 extra hours to process ballots, it may take two or three days for clerks' offices to count votes and report the election results correctly.

“What is also important for all of us is that as those ballots are tabulated--whether it takes one day, two days, or three days--that that process is methodical, it’s secure, and when it’s done, the results are accurate,” the Secretary of State explained.

