Gov. Whitmer proclaims Oct. 7 as Energy Efficiency Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Whitmer issued a proclamation encouraging Michigan residents to embrace energy efficiency habits as the cheapest, quickest and cleanest way to meet consumers' energy needs and to make homes and workspaces healthier, safer and more comfortable.

“Michigan has felt the direct affects of climate change, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders suffering disproportionately. That is why I announced the MI Healthy Climate plan to put Michigan on a path toward 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Governor Whitmer. “In order to achieve that goal we all have to do our part, and energy efficiency measures are easy ways to create a cleaner environment. I hope we all take this day to make a plan on how we can each be more energy efficient and put Michigan on the path to a cleaner, safer, and healthier Michigan.”

“Doing a lot of little things can add up to big savings in energy usage for businesses and a healthier lifestyle for residents,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “EGLE’s energy efficiency programs allow small businesses, farms, local governments and school districts to plan for or reduce the cost of retrofitting facilities, which leads to long-term bottom line savings and helps Michigan reach its carbon reduction goals.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) urges Michiganders to pick up some simple energy efficiency habits that will lead to reduced usage year round, lower utility bills and long-term benefits in coping with climate change. Whether switching out old lightbulbs for efficient LED bulbs at home or retrofitting manufacturing facilities, small steps can lead to big reductions in reducing energy use and utility bills.

Over the past few weeks, Governor Whitmer announced two separate plans to address both climate change and Michigan’s water infrastructure. Both the MI Healthy Climate Plan and the MI Clean Water plan will create jobs in the water and energy space for Michiganders. Under the MI Healthy Climate Plan, the governor set a goal of economic decarbonization in Michigan by 2050. And, under the MI Clean Water Plan, the governor announced a historic $500 million comprehensive water infrastructure investment in Michigan’s water systems from source to tap.

Additionally, in a webinar on Wednesday, October 7, EGLE’s Energy Efficiency Programs for Communities will explain how EGLE programs support Michigan communities that are interested in advancing energy efficiency and clean energy for their own facilities or are taking steps to advance clean energy communitywide. Presented by partner Graham Sustainability Institute at the University of Michigan, the webinar will introduce attendees to Energy Services' staff and goals as well as provide information about the Community Energy Management Program, which makes funding available to local communities.

