Gladstone, Pickford lead the way in first high school football polls of the season

By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

11-Man

A win over the second ranked Sault Ste. Marie Blue Devils (2-1) helped propel the Gladstone Braves (2-0) to the top spot in the first 11-man rankings of the 2020 football season. Gladstone takes first place unanimously, with all five votes.

Marquette (2-1) ranks third after an impressive defensive showing at number four Kingsford (2-1). The Redmen shut out the Flivvers in the 10-0 GNC road win. The road ahead doesn’t get easier for Kingsford. They have a tough matchup this week at Gladstone.

Iron Mountain (3-0) is perfect so far on the season, good enough for the five spot rounding out the top five, since two of their wins have come by forfeit. The Mountaineers were impressive though in their only played game of the season, a 42-6 rout of Bark River-Harris.

Negaunee (2-1) comes in at number six, getting two points. They shown their dominance in big wins over L’Anse and Manistique, but a close loss on the road against Gladstone weighs them down.

The Miners are followed by West Iron County (3-0), who is also perfect on the season, with wins over Norway and L’Anse, as well as a forfeit victory over Houghton. That wasn’t enough to get recognition from the voters, earning them just one point.

Calumet (1-2) also has just a single point, clocking them at 8 in the rankings. The Copper Kings were equally impressive in a 27-0 rout of Gwinn as they were in a hard fought 17-16 loss against Kingsford. Calumet was forced to forfeit against Iron Mountain, but they hope to get back on track against Hancock and Marquette in the last two weeks of the season.

8-Man

Pickford (3-0) leads the way in 8-man football with four first place votes. The Panthers have been on a roll this season, and have been just impressive enough to earn them the top spot over North Central (3-0) who has also been rolling over opponents to begin the year.

Munising (3-0) and Lake Linden-Hubbell (2-1) have been amazing additions to the 8-man game, with each team shining in just their first season in the league. That earns them the third and fourth spots respectively. They’ll play each other to close out the regular season in what is now a highly anticipated matchup.

Stephenson (3-0) round out the top five for the initial rankings. The Eagles have been winning games by an average of 47 points, a feat even for 8-man. They’ll face their first real test of the season when they take on Munising this Friday.

Cedarville (2-1) comes in at six as the only other 8-man team earning points from the voters. The Trojans only loss of the season coming at the hands of Pickford in a 20-0 shutout in week two.

Latest News

Sports

Forrest Park varsity football coaches resign, jobs currently posted

Updated: 20 minutes ago
By Tyler Markle
Dave Graff and Gerard Valesano both turned in their resignation Monday night after it was announced the school district’s athletics would be returning this week, despite the school not returning to in person learning.

Sports

Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Associated Press
The Packers are now 4-0.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Monday 10-5

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

National

Goodell: Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Associated Press
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is warning the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.

Latest News

Sports

West Iron County Girls Tennis wins first D2 Title since 2006

Updated: 20 hours ago
By John Vrancic
West Iron scored 13 points, followed by Munising with 12, Iron Mountain 11, Ishpeming nine, Gwinn five, and Norway and Ironwood with one apiece. The Wykons had finished runners-up the last three seasons.

Sports

Negaunee wins sixth U.P. Division One Girls Tennis title in seven years

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Mike Ludlum
Negaunee girls tennis takes Upper Peninsula Division One Girls Tennis crown.

Sports

Brewers GM Stearns: Payroll “uncertain” in ’21 due to virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team might trim payroll in 2021 following three straight postseason trips due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Brewers have upped payroll in recent years to build around Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and other promising young players, including a franchise-most $132,645.682 spent in 2019. The club's payroll as of Aug. 1 was $40,693,637 for this 60-game season, an equivalent of roughly $110 million over a full season. Stearns is unsure if the club can maintain the 2020 payroll, which ranked 24th in the majors.

Sports

Longtime MSU Football Chaplain Passes Away

Updated: 21 hours ago
He was active with the football team throughout his later years.

Sports

Adams won’t play vs. Falcons

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
WR Davante Adams tweets Monday morning that he has been ruled out of the game against the Falcons Monday night at Lambeau Field, and is apparently not happy about that.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Sunday 10-4

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
By Tyler Markle
Week 3 plays of the week, and players on competing while wearing facial coverings.