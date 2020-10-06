Forrest Park varsity football coaches resign, jobs currently posted

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Forrest Park varsity football team is currently looking for a new head coach and assistant coach. Dave Graff and Gerard Valesano both turned in their resignation Monday night after it was announced the school district’s athletics would be returning this week, despite the school not returning to in person learning.

Graff and Valesano are not employed by the district outside of the football team, and according to their resignation letters, worried that any other potential quarantining due to COVID-19 could affect their jobs and personal lives.

According to Forrest Park athletic director Lisa Olson, the school has no positive cases and no one in quarantine at this time. This comes after a feared outbreak following their game in Newberry weeks ago.

The football game this week at North Dickinson will be played as scheduled. The assistant JV coaches will lead the varsity team in the interim.

Both varsity jobs have been posted and a search is ongoing.

