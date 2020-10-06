Advertisement

Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla.
A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

In addition to online registration, DeSantis ordered elections, motor vehicle and tax collectors offices to stay open until 7 p.m. local time for anyone who wants to register in person.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee says the online registration system “was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour” during the last few hours of Monday.

