Firefighters rescue man from Ishpeming house fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming firefighters rescued a man trapped on the upper floor of a two story home Monday night.

The Ishpming Fire Chief says all other tenants got out safely. There’s no word on the condition of the man who was rescued.

The fire started just before 9:00 p.m. at 616 Bluff St. The Ishpeming Fire Department was helped by the Ishpeming Township Fire Department and Marquette County Rescue 1-3-1.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.