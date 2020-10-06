Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man from Ishpeming house fire

He was trapped on the second floor of the home.
Man rescued from Ishpeming house fire
Man rescued from Ishpeming house fire(wluc)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming firefighters rescued a man trapped on the upper floor of a two story home Monday night.

The Ishpming Fire Chief says all other tenants got out safely. There’s no word on the condition of the man who was rescued.

The fire started just before 9:00 p.m. at 616 Bluff St. The Ishpeming Fire Department was helped by the Ishpeming Township Fire Department and Marquette County Rescue 1-3-1.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Legislature responds to motion filed with Michigan Supreme Court by governor and health director

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon file a motion to clarify if the Supreme Court's ruling will take effect in 28 days.

News

La Catrina now open in Marquette Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
La Catrina restaurant is now open in Marquette Township

News

Aspirus Ontonagon offers Drive-thru flu shot clinics

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and Clinics will be holding two drive-thru community flu vaccination clinics in October.

News

Gladstone Farmer’s Market comes to an end

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Despite all the setbacks from COVID-19, the 2020 Gladstone Farmer’s Market was a hit.

Latest News

News

How COVID-19 impacts Watersmeet Township School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Superintendent Gerald Pease says the school district is well-prepared for Phase 4.

News

Gov. Whitmer declares October “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October 2020 as Michigan Cybersecurity Awareness Month in an effort to encourage state residents, businesses, financial institutions, and others to take necessary steps to stop cyber criminals.

News

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties respond to MI Supreme Court decision

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) issued a response following Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which struck down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues Emergency Order establishing COVID-19 safety rules

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Monday’s order restricts gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

News

Marquette County Health Department urges patience following MI Supreme Court decision

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Marquette County Health Department issued a statement regarding Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that Governor Whitmer’s executive orders do not have basis under law.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports 3 COVID-19 deaths Monday, more than 110 new cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The U.P. has now recorded 42 deaths due to the coronavirus.