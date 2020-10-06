Cooler, Breezy Conditions Expected Wednesday
But Another Warmup is Expected Late in the Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds and cooler, chance of a few showers north
Highs: around 50 north, mid to upper 50s south
Thursday: Considerable sunshine, less wind and a little warmer
Highs: mainly 50s, but around 60 south
Friday: Good chance of showers, clearing western U.P. by afternoon
Highs: 60s east to around 70 west
Another cool front will lower temperatures on Saturday, but it will begin to warm up again on Sunday. Current indications are that it will remain dry through the weekend.
