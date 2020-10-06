Cooler, Breezy Conditions Expected Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk winds and cooler, chance of a few showers north

Highs: around 50 north, mid to upper 50s south

Thursday: Considerable sunshine, less wind and a little warmer

Highs: mainly 50s, but around 60 south

Friday: Good chance of showers, clearing western U.P. by afternoon

Highs: 60s east to around 70 west

Another cool front will lower temperatures on Saturday, but it will begin to warm up again on Sunday. Current indications are that it will remain dry through the weekend.

