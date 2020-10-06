Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools are looking to return to the classroom soon

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools switched to online learning on Monday, Sept. 28 after the Upper Western Peninsula Health Department announced all Houghton County schools will move to online classes for 2 weeks.

On Sept. 24, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announced all Houghton County schools will move online until at least Oct. 12. Christopher Davidson, Calumet Laurium Keweenaw School’s superintendent, says the announcement was sudden, but CLK schools were prepared.

“We knew that given the climate and the situation that we very well could find ourselves in the distant learning platform, so we needed to develop a flexible approach to this year.”

Davidson says the school was notified late Thursday, Sept. 24, and with around 1/3 of the school already taking online classes, they made a smooth transition overall with handing out learning supplies to students.

“Given essentially a one-day notice, we sent the kids home with what they needed, and our teachers hit the ground running on Monday.”

According to Davidson, there were adjustment that needed to be made to transition to online classes, but the hardest part was sending the students home.

“They were getting use to it and they were happy to be back and especially the elementary. There were a lot of sad faces.”

And while the school isn’t sure when they will return to in-person classes, safety precautions will not be changing.

“At this point, we’re staying on the course. We think we’re pretty comfortable with what we have in place. We think we have the protocols to mitigate this to the best of our ability.”

Davidson says he cannot wait for students to be back in the classrooms and is speaking with the Upper Western Peninsula Health Department on Wednesday, Oct. 7 to discuss a return date.

