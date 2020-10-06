Atlantic Mine homeowners without water for weeks

ATLANTIC MINE, Mich. (WLUC) -A road construction project on Coles Creek Road in Atlantic Mine started in the spring. When the work began, residents had running water from a well on private property.

But now, as the project is set to wrap up, they do not. Homeowner Chris Woodry believes the blame is on the Houghton County Road Commission.

“We asked about who or what,” Woodry said. "The finger pointing kind of started, and we are spinning wheels with finding out other than obviously the contractors, crew, whoever. They are the only ones here with the machinery.”

County Highway Engineer Kevin Harju says the homeowners should have addressed their water supply before it got to this point.

"The line was in horrible condition,” Harju said. “There are holes all over the pipe.”

The Houghton County Road Commission hired B&B Contracting for the project. While working on the road, B&B workers came across a waterline from the private well that was in poor condition.

Harju says if utilities in the right-of-way interfere with road construction, they are the responsibility of the utility owners.

“No one came forward to say it’s our line and we’d like to hire the contractor to replace it,” he said, "because it wasn’t part of our project to replace the waterline, and we treat it as a utility line.”

Harju says with no homeowner taking responsibility, the contractors tried to patch up the damaged waterline. But they decided to pull out about 200 feet of the pipe.

“The contractor, not directed by the road commission, did remove the line,” he explained, "because they were frustrated on trying to build the road around it when it kept leaking and saturating the subgrade.”

We contacted Brian Bonen of B&B Contracting, but he did not want to comment.

Woodry says he knew his water was supposed to be shut off temporarily because of the road work. But, it never came back on, as the section of pipe in the right-of-way was taken out on September 15th.

“We looked into how we could rig up our waterline,” he said. "We weren’t asked. We weren’t told. We were told it was going to be ‘shut down for repairs’, in which case it was not shut down for repairs. They just removed it.”

On that same day, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department deemed the water from the well as not suitable for drinking. The department told the homeowners to get water from another safe source.

Harju says the well owner wants the well abandoned.

"By no means do they want that waterline re-hooked to anybody for water use because of the liability,” Harju mentioned.

Woodry says he and other homeowners aren’t getting direct answers from the road commission. They thought they would have more time to find a new water supply.

“If I had a well crew standing there with a well-rigged setup ready to break the soil by the time we found out,” he explained, "it would have been two weeks for me to have water in any event.”

Now, with the new road nearly complete and their old water supply inaccessible, Woodry and others are trying to put in their own wells. They will cost thousands of dollars and months to install.

The Health Department has sped up the permitting process, but Woodry says it is especially tough to be without water during the Coronavirus Pandemic. For now, he and other residents are relying on mostly donated bottled water.

