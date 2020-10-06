Archaeology Bingo Scavenger Hunt sponsored by the Marquette Regional History Center this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the massive re-vamp of the past year’s schedule, the Marquette Regional History Center is doing its best to keep local history present and involved in the community.

The Center is still open for in-person hours six days a week, something that the Executive Director Cris Osier wanted to remind those in Marquette. Osier remarked that most of the visitors the Center receives are tourists who come through during the summer, but she encouraged locals to drop by and see if they learn something about the area and U.P. history they may not have known otherwise.

“We’re getting through," Osier said. "But we encourage every local to come and visit.”

One of the ways the M.R.H.C. is trying to bring the community its history is through the Archaeology Bingo Scavenger Hunt they’re hosting in place of what would have been the Center’s 10th Archaeology Fair.

The scavenger hunt started October 1st and runs all the way through to the end of the month. Those who want to participate can pick up a card either in-person at the center or online, and all ages are encouraged to try their luck at the game.

“You’ve got to get outside!” she urged local residents. “There are twenty-four clues, and the more you get, the more you’re entered to win prizes at the end of the scavenger hunt.”

You can find more details about the scavenger hunt on the Marquette Regional History Center’s website here.

