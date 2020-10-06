Advertisement

Apple expected to reveal new iPhone Oct. 13

It should have 5G capabilities
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.
Apple is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – Apple fans have been waiting for a date. Now they have one.

The tech giant is expected to reveal the next new iPhone on Oct. 13.

Apple has sent out invitations for an event on that date. Its title reads, “Hi, Speed.”

Apple is likely to unveil an iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.

But this year, Apple took the unusual step of using its September event to show off other products rather than its latest iPhones.

This year’s iPhone launch was delayed after the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Apple previously said new iPhones would be shipped slightly later than normal this year.

Next week’s event starts at 1 p.m. ET and can be livestreamed on Apple’s website.

