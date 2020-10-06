$30k raised so far to support Negaunee’s damaged Vista Theater

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council say they are more convinced now than ever that it’s possible to save the Vista Theater in Neganuee after the roof over the auditorium collapsed on Aug. 26 due to a drain malfunction.

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe page has raised $30,540.

“We have made progress on several fronts, architectural drawings of Phase I repairs have been sent to the city and we are working to secure a contractor to winterize the building,” PAAC Advisory Board President Rusty Bowers said.

Efforts are not limited to the GoFundMe, he said. The organization launched a two week drive on Sunday, with the goal of collecting as many returnable cans and bottles as possible to raise funds toward the effort.

Donations can be dropped off any time at the marked trailers at the fruit stand across from the National Guard Armory on US-41 in Ishpeming or at Super One in Negaunee.

The group will also hold the following staffed specific drop off days:

- Friday, Oct. 9 at Super One Foods in Negaunee from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 11 at Econo Foods in Marquette from 12:00-5:00 p.m.

- Friday, Oct. 16 at Super One Foods in Negaunee from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

- Sunday, Oct. 18 at Super One Foods in Marquette Township from 12:00-5:00 p.m.

Those who can’t get to one of the trailers or in-person drop off events, are asked to send a message on the Historic Vista Theater Facebook page or via email at negauneevista@gmail.com organizers will try to arrange a pick-up or give you an alternative drop off location. The organization is also asking for volunteers, who can sign up on the web at https://signup.com/go/jOXjbMr, event organizer Eliisa Gladwell said.

“Community support means everything to us,” Gladwell said. “But it’s important to know that if you can’t afford to donate to the GoFundMe effort, you can donate cans or simply volunteer a couple hours of your time.”

Organizers will be practicing social distancing and also wearing masks and gloves during sorting events and on in person drop off days, Gladwell said. Monetary donations can still be made at the theater’s GoFundMe at https://charity.gofundme.com/.../peninsula-arts, or checks can be mailed to 218 Iron Street, Negaunee, MI 49866.

An ongoing Negaunee High School Alumni fundraising challenge has been very helpful in the effort. The NHS class of 1969 presented PAAC advisory board members with a check for $2,309 on Sunday.

NHS Alumnus Fran Lukkarinen said, even though the class of 1969′s check has been presented, she would like the friendly competition to continue.

“If there is a class out there that can do better than us, we don’t care. The important thing is we are helping to save this building,” she said.

