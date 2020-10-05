Advertisement

Wind of change Monday in the U.P.: Sunny breaks, warmer temps and breezy

Strong southwest winds can gust over 30-mph into midday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A slight chance of light rain to fall across the northern portion of the U.P. Monday, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun throughout the region. Strong southwest winds can gust over 30-mph into midday ahead of an approaching storm from the west. Chance of showers starting in the western half Monday evening and then spreading over the eastern U.P overnight.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness tonight with a chance of rain, breezy southerly winds gusting 30+ mph

Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, breezy westerly winds gusting 20+ mph

Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain, breezy westerly winds gusting 30+ mph, cooler

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, warmer

Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

