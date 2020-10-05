Wind of change Monday in the U.P.: Sunny breaks, warmer temps and breezy
Strong southwest winds can gust over 30-mph into midday.
A slight chance of light rain to fall across the northern portion of the U.P. Monday, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun throughout the region. Strong southwest winds can gust over 30-mph into midday ahead of an approaching storm from the west. Chance of showers starting in the western half Monday evening and then spreading over the eastern U.P overnight.
Monday: Increasing cloudiness tonight with a chance of rain, breezy southerly winds gusting 30+ mph
Highs: 60
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, breezy westerly winds gusting 20+ mph
Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain, breezy westerly winds gusting 30+ mph, cooler
Highs: 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, warmer
Highs: 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.