Western UP Health Department responds to state Supreme Court ruling

WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) issued a statement Monday regarding the Michigan Supreme Court ruling on the governor’s authorities during a pandemic, and what that means for Upper Michigan residents.

The department also urged residents and visitors to continue following safety precautions, like wearing a face mask in public and social distancing.

In recent weeks, coronavirus cases and deaths in Upper Michigan have been increasing more rapidly. For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Read the entire statement from the WUPHD below:

On Friday, October 2, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court held that “the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic lack any basis under Michigan Law.” The Court indicated that its decision “leaves open many avenues for the Governor and Legislature to work together” to address the challenges posed by the pandemic.

One avenue that the Governor may choose is the issuance of orders through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, under the existing Michigan Public Health Code.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has received a number of questions as to how the Court decision will affect any local organization or community plans and protocols.

At this time, the WUPHD stresses the importance of consistency and keeping core COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place while guidance that is more specific is developed. At a minimum, these strategies include proper mask use, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and staying home if you are sick.

The WUPHD will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available.

“COVID-19 is currently hitting communities hard here in the Western Upper Peninsula,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “These outbreaks are affecting our elderly, our most vulnerable, and our educational and healthcare systems. WUPHD remains confident that our community will continue to practice basic public health protocols and help keep each other safe.”

