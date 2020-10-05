WATCH: Whitmer urges Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when ruling on emergency powers takes effect

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Uncertainty continues over how long Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus executive orders remain in effect.

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down a law used by Gov. Whitmer to mandate face coverings and issue restrictions to curb the coronavirus. Whitmer says the state’s facemask mandate remains in effect under the state health department’s epidemic authority.

On Monday, Gov. Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon filed a motion with the Michigan Supreme Court requesting that they clarify if their Oct. 2 ruling does not take effect until Friday, Oct. 30.

The following is a press release from Gov. Whitmer’s office. You can also listen to the governor’s comments from a Monday morning event in Davison in the video in this story.

On October 2nd, a narrow majority of the Supreme Court struck down the statute under which the governor has issued executive orders to save lives and protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses. If the ruling went into effect immediately, up to 830,000 Michigan workers and their families could lose crucial unemployment benefits. Moreover, critical measures meant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus would also immediately lapse. Ensuring this transition period will allow the governor, local health departments, and the Michigan Legislature to work together to put protections in place that will keep Michiganders safe and protect our economy.

“We need this transition period to protect the 830,000 Michigan workers and families who are depending on unemployment benefits to pay their bills and put food on the table, and to protect Michiganders everywhere who are counting on their leaders to protect them,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Supreme Court has spoken, and while I vehemently disagree with their ruling, I’m ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground to slow the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy. It’s time for Republicans in the Legislature to get to work and start showing that they are taking this crisis seriously. They can start by canceling their October recess and getting back to work. Let’s work together and get this done.”

“The Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal questions that we are still reviewing. While we are moving swiftly, this transition will take time,” said DHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Make no mistake, Governor Whitmer will continue using every tool at her disposal to keep Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses safe from this deadly virus. The same is true for our department. We will use every statutory tool available to protect our state employees and the residents we serve. We also need Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of physical distancing, washing hands frequently, and getting their flu vaccine. We will get through this together.”

"A transition period is critical to ensure protections for the 830,000 unemployed Michigan workers and families who are counting on us. These are men and women who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and depend on expanded benefits to buy prescriptions and groceries, pay their mortgage, and provide for their families, " said Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “During this crucial transition, we will work closely with the governor and leaders everywhere to protect our workers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19.”

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Michigan nearly seven months ago, Governor Whitmer has taken swift action to protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses. The aggressive action she took against this virus has proven to have saved thousands of Michigan lives, and CNN business has routinely ranked Michigan in the top 15 on their list of states that are getting their economies back on track.

After the Supreme Court issued their opinion on Friday, Governor Whitmer vowed to continue working around the clock to fight this virus on behalf of Michigan families.

“I want the people of Michigan to know that no matter what happens, I will never stop fighting to keep you and your families safe from this deadly virus," she said.

To view the motions filed Monday, click the links below:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.