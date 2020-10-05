Advertisement

Upper Michigan reports 3 COVID-19 deaths Monday, more than 100 new cases

The U.P. has now recorded 42 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported 105 new cases, and three new deaths, Monday (combining Sunday and Monday data).

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Monday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

  • Alger: 1
  • Delta: 26 cases, 2 deaths, 14 recoveries
  • Dickinson: (-9 cases) (MDHHS has been continually misreporting Dickinson County case data), 2 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 4 cases
  • Houghton: 34 cases
  • Iron: 9 cases, 1 death, 1 recovery
  • Keweenaw: 2 cases
  • Marquette: 13 cases
  • Menominee: 14 cases, 5 recoveries
  • Ontonagon: 1 case
  • Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Monday, Oct. 2 at 3:35 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 2,847 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,154 are considered recovered and 42 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 44 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 1. Ten of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 5.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has seven patients, and six others in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has 6 patients, but none are in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and none in the ICU. Schoolcraft County Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 108,442 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.20 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 5.

Michigan reported 1,407 new cases Monday, with Sunday and Monday cases combined. So, the state’s total cases are up to 128,923. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,816 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 99,521. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

