Tropical Storm Delta forms, posing hurricane threat

(Gray News) - Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning in the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Its forecast track means the storm will pose a hurricane threat for the northern Gulf coast. The current cone of uncertainty stretches from the Louisiana-Texas border to the Florida Panhandle, though it is too early to know which parts of the coast will be affected.

“While there is large uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts at these time ranges, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of the system and check for updates to the forecast during the week,” National Hurricane Center forecasters said.

Tropical Storm #Delta has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Additional strengthening is likely and the system is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it pass near or over western Cuba late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/qBJJdAh6Ze — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.