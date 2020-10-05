Advertisement

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.
Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released updated school-related coronavirus outbreak information.

Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan on Monday, Oct. 5:

  • Lakeview Elementary, 101 S. Pioneer Ave., Negaunee - pre-school/elementary - 2 cases in staff, students (Oct. 5 report)
  • Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton - college/undergraduate - 2 students (Oct. 5 report)
  • Finlandia University, 601 Quincy Street, Hancock - college/undergraduate - 10 cases in students, staff (Oct. 5 report)

Previous cases in the U.P. identified by the MDHHS include:

  • Holy Name Catholic School, 409 S 22nd St., Escanaba - pre-school/elementary - 3 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)
  • Webster Kindergarten Center, 1213 N 19th St., Escanaba - pre-school/elementary - 5 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)
  • Escanaba Jr/Sr High, 500 South Lincoln Road, Escanaba - Junior high/middle school - 7 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)
  • Central Elementary School, 1800 18th Ave., Menominee - pre-school/elementary - 8 cases in staff, students (Sept. 21 report)
  • Superior Hills, 1201 S McCellan, Marquette - Pre-school/elementary - 2 staff cases, at least 3 other cases- 5 total (Sept 21 report)
  • Northern Michigan University, 1401 Presque Isle, Marquette - college/undergraduate:
    • Men’s basketball - 2 students (Sept. 28 report)
    • Women’s Lacrosse - 2 student cases (Sept. 21 report)
  • Michigan Technological University, off campus students, Houghton - college/undergraduate:
    • 600 MacInnes Drive: 8 students (Sept. 28 report)
    • Off Campus 1: 7 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Off Campus 2: 9 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Off Campus 3: 5 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Sports Team 1: 5 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Off Campus 4: 16 students (Sept. 14 report)
    • Off Campus 5: 5 students (Sept. 14 report)
    • Greek Housing 1: 19 students (Sept. 14 report)
    • Greek Housing 2: 4 students (Sept. 14 report)

Some of these previous outbreaks listed above have since been removed from the MDHHS’s current outbreak lists after having been considered resolved.

For more information on ongoing case, death and recovery totals, and specific stories regarding schools and the coronavirus, please visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

The data from the MDHHS is updated each Monday, around 3:00 p.m. eastern, on the MDHHS coronavirus website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Five new outbreaks in Upper Michigan were reported by the state Monday.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

News

UPDATE: WUPHD announces all Houghton County schools to close Monday, Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

Back to School & Beyond

Finlandia University introduces new online certificates

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Certificate programs offered are in Marketing, Sports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.

News

Parents have opposing views on Superior Hills Elementary temporary closure

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent, Bill Saunders, said they have worked closely with the Marquette Health Department to make the decision.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 21

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Six new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan