State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released updated school-related coronavirus outbreak information.

Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan on Monday, Oct. 5:

Lakeview Elementary, 101 S. Pioneer Ave., Negaunee - pre-school/elementary - 2 cases in staff, students (Oct. 5 report)

Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton - college/undergraduate - 2 students (Oct. 5 report)

Finlandia University, 601 Quincy Street, Hancock - college/undergraduate - 10 cases in students, staff (Oct. 5 report)

Previous cases in the U.P. identified by the MDHHS include:

Holy Name Catholic School, 409 S 22nd St., Escanaba - pre-school/elementary - 3 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)

Webster Kindergarten Center, 1213 N 19th St., Escanaba - pre-school/elementary - 5 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)

Escanaba Jr/Sr High, 500 South Lincoln Road, Escanaba - Junior high/middle school - 7 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)

Central Elementary School, 1800 18th Ave., Menominee - pre-school/elementary - 8 cases in staff, students (Sept. 21 report)

Superior Hills, 1201 S McCellan, Marquette - Pre-school/elementary - 2 staff cases , at least 3 other cases- 5 total (Sept 21 report)

Northern Michigan University, 1401 Presque Isle, Marquette - college/undergraduate: Men’s basketball - 2 students (Sept. 28 report) Women’s Lacrosse - 2 student cases (Sept. 21 report)

Michigan Technological University, off campus students, Houghton - college/undergraduate: 600 MacInnes Drive: 8 students (Sept. 28 report) Off Campus 1: 7 students (Sept. 21 report) Off Campus 2: 9 students (Sept. 21 report) Off Campus 3: 5 students (Sept. 21 report) Sports Team 1: 5 students (Sept. 21 report) Off Campus 4: 16 students (Sept. 14 report) Off Campus 5: 5 students (Sept. 14 report) Greek Housing 1: 19 students (Sept. 14 report) Greek Housing 2: 4 students (Sept. 14 report)



Some of these previous outbreaks listed above have since been removed from the MDHHS’s current outbreak lists after having been considered resolved.

For more information on ongoing case, death and recovery totals, and specific stories regarding schools and the coronavirus, please visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

The data from the MDHHS is updated each Monday, around 3:00 p.m. eastern, on the MDHHS coronavirus website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.