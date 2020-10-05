St. Michael Catholic Church hosts annual Blessing of the Pets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday evening, St. Michael Catholic Church in Marquette held its annual Blessing of the Pets.

Participants brought their furry friends to the church parking lot to be blessed by Father Greg Heikkala. Dogs, cats, and all other pets were welcome.

The event is held each year in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Heikkala says Saint Francis believed animals need God’s protection.

“Pets play an important role in peoples' lives today,” said Heikkala. “We believe that God’s blessing protects them and watches over them and helps them to know that they are in God’s good care.”

After their pets were blessed, participants could make a donation to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter to help other animals in need. The full UPAWS wish list can be viewed here.

