Sen. McBroom issues statement on Supreme Court ruling against Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Senator Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township), of Michigan’s 38th District, Monday issued a statement in response to the Michigan Supreme Court ruling regarding Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Sen. McBroom’s statement below.

"The recent ruling by the state Supreme Court underscores the important fact that this state’s government derives its power from the people, and that the people, through its elected Legislature, have a voice and it must be heard.

"Emergencies happen, but only for a time. They are not perpetual, and the people’s voice cannot be ignored in perpetuity. I am grateful the court agrees.

“I also appreciate the governor’s concern and care for the health and wellbeing of residents in the U.P. and lower Michigan throughout this pandemic. The law and the court agree — the time is well-passed that the Legislature regain its seat at the table, and that’s what we intend to do.”

Whitmer has now asked the state Supreme Court to clarify its ruling. Read more about that here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.