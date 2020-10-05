Ryan Report - October 4, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with UP Health System Marquette CEO, Gar Atchison.

They discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and more.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.