Ryan Report - October 4, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with UP Health System Marquette CEO, Gar Atchison.
By Don Ryan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with UP Health System Marquette CEO, Gar Atchison.

They discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and more.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

