Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties respond to MI Supreme Court decision

The Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) issued a response following Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which struck down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The PHDM released the following statement:

"On Friday, October 2, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court held that “the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic lack any basis under Michigan law.” The Court’s order does not affect the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) orders, which require organizations to have many of the same health and safety protocols in place as required by the Governor’s executive orders.

In light of the recent Court ruling, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has received a number of questions as to how this will affect any organizational or local community plans and protocols.  PHDM urges patience and continuity of mitigation strategies as local health departments work to understand the impact of the Supreme Court ruling. Furthermore, private businesses and the public sector have the authority, rights and responsibility to require masks and other policies to assure the safety and health of their staff and clients. PHDM encourages and recommends that they continue the same practices and policies established under the Executive Orders.

PHDM is considering the efficacy of issuing orders within our district using authority granted through the Michigan Public Health Code to protect the public’s health.  One of the challenges of addressing the pandemic through county-level actions is clarity and consistency for residents, organizations, and businesses, particularly for those which operate across multiple counties. PHDM will endeavor to work regionally throughout the Upper Peninsula when possible to develop any necessary local protocols or orders.

PHDM stresses the importance of keeping core COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place.  At a minimum, these strategies include proper mask use, workplace safety protocols, keeping in-person gatherings small, social distancing, frequent handwashing, and staying home if sick.  PHDM will continue to provide updated information as it becomes available."

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

