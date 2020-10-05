Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind
Showers May Invade Western Sections by Evening
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm, chance of showers by evening in the west
Highs: mainly 60s
Some scattered showers spreading across much of the U.P. Tuesday night
Wednesday: Brisk winds and cooler, mostly cloudy, chance of light showers off Lake Superior in the morning
Highs: 50s
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny
Highs: 50s to around 60
Friday: Chance of morning showers, partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: 60s to near 70 western interior
A mild weekend is anticipated along with dry weather.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.