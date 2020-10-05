Advertisement

Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind

Showers May Invade Western Sections by Evening
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm, chance of showers by evening in the west

Highs: mainly 60s

Some scattered showers spreading across much of the U.P. Tuesday night

Wednesday: Brisk winds and cooler, mostly cloudy, chance of light showers off Lake Superior in the morning

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 50s to around 60

Friday: Chance of morning showers, partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 60s to near 70 western interior

A mild weekend is anticipated along with dry weather.

