Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm, chance of showers by evening in the west

Highs: mainly 60s

Some scattered showers spreading across much of the U.P. Tuesday night

Wednesday: Brisk winds and cooler, mostly cloudy, chance of light showers off Lake Superior in the morning

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

Highs: 50s to around 60

Friday: Chance of morning showers, partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 60s to near 70 western interior

A mild weekend is anticipated along with dry weather.

