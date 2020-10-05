Advertisement

Negaunee wins sixth U.P. Division One Girls Tennis title in seven years

Miners capture five of the eight flights
Negaunee's Lilly Nelson wins Upper Peninsula Division 1 Girls Tennis Singles Championship.
Negaunee's Lilly Nelson wins Upper Peninsula Division 1 Girls Tennis Singles Championship.(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Saari’s Negaunee Girls Tennis team used its depth to its advantage in taking home the team trophy for the sixth time in seven years.

The Miners won crowns at third and fourth singles along with first, second and third doubles.

Menominee won at first and second singles with Westwood emerging with the fourth doubles title.

Team Scores: 1. Negaunee 21; 2. Menominee 14; 3. Westwood 10; 4. Marquette 8; 5. Gladstone 1 and 6. Kingsford 0.

Escanaba was unable to compete because its team is under Covid-19 quarantine.

First Singles - Jenna Nolde (Menominee) def. Lilly Nelson (Negaunee) 6-1, 6-3.

Second Singles - Josie Hofer (Menominee) def. Jillian Skewis 6-4, 6-2.

Third Singles - Lexi Mason (Negaunee) def. Ruth Hummell (Marquette) 6-2, 6-0.

Fourth Singles - Annika Tervo (Negaunee) def. Mallory Leece (Westwood) 6-1, 6-0.

First Doubles - Morgan Carlson and Kaitlyn Lammi (Negaunee) def. Ellie Miller and Natalie Prophet 6-1, 6-3.

Second Doubles - Tianna Williams and Shayla Williams (Negaunee) def. Emma Anderson and ? Doyle 6-3, 6-4.

Third Doubles - Emma Miller and Madi Austin (Negaunee) def. Anna Nerat and Kennedy Olson (Menominee) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Fourth Doubles - Kalle Keranen and Natalie Blanck def. Faith Mager and Daylyn Drew (Negaunee) 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Iron County Girls Tennis wins first D2 Title since 2006

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By John Vrancic
West Iron scored 13 points, followed by Munising with 12, Iron Mountain 11, Ishpeming nine, Gwinn five, and Norway and Ironwood with one apiece. The Wykons had finished runners-up the last three seasons.

Sports

Brewers GM Stearns: Payroll “uncertain” in ’21 due to virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team might trim payroll in 2021 following three straight postseason trips due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Brewers have upped payroll in recent years to build around Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and other promising young players, including a franchise-most $132,645.682 spent in 2019. The club's payroll as of Aug. 1 was $40,693,637 for this 60-game season, an equivalent of roughly $110 million over a full season. Stearns is unsure if the club can maintain the 2020 payroll, which ranked 24th in the majors.

Sports

Longtime MSU Football Chaplain Passes Away

Updated: 2 hours ago
He was active with the football team throughout his later years.

Sports

Adams won’t play vs. Falcons

Updated: 7 hours ago
WR Davante Adams tweets Monday morning that he has been ruled out of the game against the Falcons Monday night at Lambeau Field, and is apparently not happy about that.

Latest News

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand Sunday 10-4

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Week 3 plays of the week, and players on competing while wearing facial coverings.

Sports

Michigan high school student athletes adjust to playing sports with facial coverings

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
A month into the season, it’s something they’re still adjusting to.

Sports

Northern Michigan University Swim and Dive team opens season with Green/Gold Meet

Updated: 23 hours ago
In the meet, the Gold team came away with victory over the Green squad by a score of 217-205.

Sports

Packers game time changed for Monday Night Football

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
The game, previously scheduled for 8:15 p.m. will now kickoff at 8:50 p.m.

National

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur urges fans to follow COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a message for Packers and other NFL fans, and it’s to mask up, and respect guidelines.

National

Underdog ‘Swiss Skydiver’ wins Preakness

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Filly Swiss Skydiver beat favored Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday.