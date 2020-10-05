Negaunee wins sixth U.P. Division One Girls Tennis title in seven years

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Saari’s Negaunee Girls Tennis team used its depth to its advantage in taking home the team trophy for the sixth time in seven years.

The Miners won crowns at third and fourth singles along with first, second and third doubles.

Menominee won at first and second singles with Westwood emerging with the fourth doubles title.

Team Scores: 1. Negaunee 21; 2. Menominee 14; 3. Westwood 10; 4. Marquette 8; 5. Gladstone 1 and 6. Kingsford 0.

Escanaba was unable to compete because its team is under Covid-19 quarantine.

First Singles - Jenna Nolde (Menominee) def. Lilly Nelson (Negaunee) 6-1, 6-3.

Second Singles - Josie Hofer (Menominee) def. Jillian Skewis 6-4, 6-2.

Third Singles - Lexi Mason (Negaunee) def. Ruth Hummell (Marquette) 6-2, 6-0.

Fourth Singles - Annika Tervo (Negaunee) def. Mallory Leece (Westwood) 6-1, 6-0.

First Doubles - Morgan Carlson and Kaitlyn Lammi (Negaunee) def. Ellie Miller and Natalie Prophet 6-1, 6-3.

Second Doubles - Tianna Williams and Shayla Williams (Negaunee) def. Emma Anderson and ? Doyle 6-3, 6-4.

Third Doubles - Emma Miller and Madi Austin (Negaunee) def. Anna Nerat and Kennedy Olson (Menominee) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

Fourth Doubles - Kalle Keranen and Natalie Blanck def. Faith Mager and Daylyn Drew (Negaunee) 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.