Munising Public Schools transitioning to remote learning
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools is closed Monday after a confirmed COVID-19 test.
LMAS District Health Department found one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
All close contacts of the individual have been notified by LMAS and will be following quarantine protocols. Only one student was identified as a close contact.
Munising Public Schools will be switching to remote learning beginning Monday, October 5 and continuing until Monday, October 19, when in-person instruction will resume.
