Munising Public Schools transitioning to remote learning

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools is closed Monday after a confirmed COVID-19 test.

LMAS District Health Department found one of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

All close contacts of the individual have been notified by LMAS and will be following quarantine protocols. Only one student was identified as a close contact.

Munising Public Schools will be switching to remote learning beginning Monday, October 5 and continuing until Monday, October 19, when in-person instruction will resume.

