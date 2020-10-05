Michigan high school student athletes adjust to playing sports with facial coverings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Student athletes across the state of Michigan are adapting to a new way of playing; that is, playing while wearing a mask. Some sports have it easier than others.

Volleyball, which is played inside, requires that all players and coaches wear a mask when they are on the court. A month into the season, it’s something they’re still adjusting to.

“Wearing the mask and playing was a little difficult to get used to at first,” said MSHS volleyball player Ashlee Blom. “It was an adjustment that everyone wasn’t prepared to make at the beginning of the season when we weren’t wearing them. The team has done a good job so far though of adjusting to it and understanding how our body works and have what we need to make sure we’re staying safe and healthy.”

One of the biggest difficulties, catching your breath when running hard.

“It does make it difficult running quick stuff. sometimes it gets in the way when you’re cheering, and it falls down on your nose,” said Elise Heide, another MSHS volleyball player. “We do the best we can, and we’re just really grateful to even be having a season.”

The masks also have changed communication on the court.

“It’s definitely harder to communicate, and communication is such a big thing in volleyball,” said Blom. “So, having a mask on definitely makes it feel like you’re screaming a lot louder to your neighbor to tell them to go get the ball.”

Football players meanwhile have the option of masks or face shields, with most opting for the shield. The shield makes it easier to breathe and communicate, but does stifle vision at times.

“It fogs up really easily, and sometimes it’s hard to see what’s beneath you,” said Ty Lotterman, who plays football for Marquette. “So if I look down at my hands, they’re fogged up, and that’s annoying, but at the end of the day, it’s better than wearing a mask.”

Actually, it’s easy for football players to forget the shields are even there.

“You don’t really notice it in a game, but when you’re just moving around during practice, sometimes it gets annoying,” said Desmond Muloen.

Facial coverings are required by the Michigan High School Athletic Association and will likely remain for student athletes, coaches, and fans, even after other mandates around the state go away later in the month, due to the Michigan Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

