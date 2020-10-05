Advertisement

Marquette Harbor Lighthouse Paranormal Tour this Friday

The tour starts at 6:30 p.m. this Friday and takes attendees through a guided tour of the Harbor Lighthouse and its paranormal happenings.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum is getting a jump on the Halloween spirit this weekend with their Paranormal Tour of the Marquette Harbor Lighthouse.

The paranormal tour takes participants through several levels of the Harbor Lighthouse, showcasing numerous spots of paranormal activity such as the winch room, and an area where small footprints ― belonging to a young child unknown — have been captured and set on the wall in preservation.

Currently, the upcoming tour is sold out, though there may be one more session coming up before the Museum’s season closes later this October.

Other than the Paranormal Tour, the Maritime Museum is also hosting a virtual story-telling hour with Orion Couling and Zack Meyer from Shadow Carriers. The hour will include stories about the various wrecks and maritime legends of the Great Lakes.

The Museum is also moving its “Ghosts of Lighthouse Point” event from later this October to April of 2021. Due to COVID, the event — which usually involves a number of volunteers dressing up as past lighthouse keepers and local residents — would be difficult to host in the Fall, which prompted the Museum Director Hilary Billman to look at April for a potential fall-back date.

“We’re going to try and do it in April,” Billman says. “Before the NMU students go home, so be on the lookout for that.”

You can find a link to the Maritime Museum’s website here, and a link to their Facebook Page here.

