Advertisement

Marquette father and son celebrate serving the Marquette community for over 50 years together

A local father and son duo have served the Marquette community for over 50 years together.
Robert McLaughlin (right), honors father, Richard McLaughlin (left) for over 50 years of service to the Marquette community together.
Robert McLaughlin (right), honors father, Richard McLaughlin (left) for over 50 years of service to the Marquette community together.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local father and son duo have served the Marquette community for over 50 years together.

Retired Marquette City Police Department Sergeant, Richard McLaughlin, began serving Marquette in 1966 when his son was 2 years old, and continued to serve the Marquette community until 1992. Today, his son, Robert McLaughlin, celebrated his own retirement after 25 years from the same station and honored his father alongside him.

“Between us is like 50 years on the department. It’s just so good of a feeling to be with the community and take care of what we could do,” Richard said.

According to Corporal Robert McLaughlin, his interest in becoming a police officer began as a child and followed him through his college career.

“Back in the early days when my dad was still a patrol officer, they would be able to come and pick him up in the patrol car so that kind of planted the seed for me,” Robert said.

And Richard is more than happy to see what his son has accomplished.

“I’m so proud of my son retiring and it’s something I’ve never forced him to go into that type of work. He wanted to do it and I’m so proud of him.”

While Robert’s last day of work was Oct. 1, he says its bittersweet to be leaving.

“There’s no reset button to go back and I’ve enjoyed it. I wish I could continue but it’s my time to retire and let the other guys take it.”

Robert says while there have been challenges, family and community support has been worth it.

“My dad knows I love him very much and he’s my role model for going into law enforcement. We have great support from the community. We’re just very thankful that we’re appreciated like that.”

Robert’s retirement officially begins on Oct. 11 and his dad says he’s looking forward to spending more time with each other.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties respond to MI Supreme Court decision

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) issued a response following Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which struck down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues Emergency Order establishing COVID-19 safety rules

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Monday’s order restricts gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

News

Marquette County Health Department urges patience following MI Supreme Court decision

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Marquette County Health Department issued a statement regarding Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that Governor Whitmer’s executive orders do not have basis under law.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan reports 3 COVID-19 deaths Monday, more than 110 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The U.P. has now recorded 42 deaths due to the coronavirus.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.

News

Western UP Health Department responds to state Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The department urged residents and visitors to continue following safety precautions, like wearing a face mask in public and social distancing.

News

Iron Mountain Northwoods Buckmaster chapter hosting can drive, raffle

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday, October 6th, at Pine Grove County Club is the last chance to buy raffle tickets.

News

Sen. McBroom issues statement on Supreme Court ruling against Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
He says that though emergencies happen, they aren’t permanent.

News

WATCH: Whitmer urges Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when ruling on emergency powers takes effect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor says the state’s facemask remains in effect under the state health department’s epidemic authority.