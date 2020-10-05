Marquette father and son celebrate serving the Marquette community for over 50 years together

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local father and son duo have served the Marquette community for over 50 years together.

Retired Marquette City Police Department Sergeant, Richard McLaughlin, began serving Marquette in 1966 when his son was 2 years old, and continued to serve the Marquette community until 1992. Today, his son, Robert McLaughlin, celebrated his own retirement after 25 years from the same station and honored his father alongside him.

“Between us is like 50 years on the department. It’s just so good of a feeling to be with the community and take care of what we could do,” Richard said.

According to Corporal Robert McLaughlin, his interest in becoming a police officer began as a child and followed him through his college career.

“Back in the early days when my dad was still a patrol officer, they would be able to come and pick him up in the patrol car so that kind of planted the seed for me,” Robert said.

And Richard is more than happy to see what his son has accomplished.

“I’m so proud of my son retiring and it’s something I’ve never forced him to go into that type of work. He wanted to do it and I’m so proud of him.”

While Robert’s last day of work was Oct. 1, he says its bittersweet to be leaving.

“There’s no reset button to go back and I’ve enjoyed it. I wish I could continue but it’s my time to retire and let the other guys take it.”

Robert says while there have been challenges, family and community support has been worth it.

“My dad knows I love him very much and he’s my role model for going into law enforcement. We have great support from the community. We’re just very thankful that we’re appreciated like that.”

Robert’s retirement officially begins on Oct. 11 and his dad says he’s looking forward to spending more time with each other.

