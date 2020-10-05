Marquette County Health Department urges patience following MI Supreme Court decision

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette County Health Department issued a statement regarding Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that Governor Whitmer’s executive orders do not have basis under law.

The MCHD issued the following statement on Monday afternoon:

"On Friday Oct. 2, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic do not have basis under Michigan Law. Although this decision may render the current executive orders ineffective in as little as 21 days from the ruling, current legal opinion is that the Supreme Court ruling does not affect epidemic response orders that have been issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human services (MDHHS) .

Current MDHHS epidemic response orders require many of the same COVID-19 prevention strategies and protocols as required by the Governor’s executive orders, including mask use, social distancing, capacity limitations, etc., and remain enforceable. The Governor’s Office and MDHHS have stated that they also intend to reinforce COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies through additional available legal frameworks.

Marquette County is currently experiencing rates of COVID-19 that are higher than those experienced since the start of the pandemic. To protect the health of our citizens and promote the long range economic recovery for our communities, it is imperative that we control the rate of spread of COVID-19.

The Marquette County Health Department urges patience as we navigate this ever-changing environment and would like to reiterate the importance of continued adherence to COVID-19 masking and social distancing protocols for the protection of our community."

