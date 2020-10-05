Look for a Windy Warmup on Monday
Temperatures are Expected to Rise Further on Tuesday
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Monday: Windy and warmer, becoming sunny to partly cloudy; south winds 15-25 miles per hour with higher gusts
Highs: 50s to around 60
Tuesday: Chance of a shower early eastern sections, partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers by evening west
Highs: around 60 into the 60s
Wednesday: Cooler with brisk winds, mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: mainly 50s
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, seasonably cool
Highs: 50s
Plan on another warmup beginning on Friday.
