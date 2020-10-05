Advertisement

Look for a Windy Warmup on Monday

Temperatures are Expected to Rise Further on Tuesday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Monday: Windy and warmer, becoming sunny to partly cloudy; south winds 15-25 miles per hour with higher gusts

Highs: 50s to around 60

Tuesday: Chance of a shower early eastern sections, partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers by evening west

Highs: around 60 into the 60s

Wednesday: Cooler with brisk winds, mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mainly 50s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, seasonably cool

Highs: 50s

Plan on another warmup beginning on Friday.

