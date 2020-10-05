Longtime MSU Football Chaplain Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio tweeted his condolences Monday afternoon to the family of Jake Foglio. The Roman Catholic Priest has passed away at least at the age of 90, but no official confirmation has been released of his age. Foglio had served as the MSU football chaplain from coaches Duffy Daugherty through Dantonio. He graduated from Michigan State in 1951, served in the U. S. Marine Corps and was ordained a Priest in 1961.

