DSISD Learning Center closure extended

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta-Schoolcraft Intermediate School District (DSISD) has extended the closure of the Learning Center program through Friday, October 9 because of increasing coronavirus cases in Delta County.

The DSISD says the Learning Center program will move to virtual instruction on Monday, October 5 and plans to move back to in-person instruction on Monday, October 12. More information on the reopening of the Learning Center for in-person instruction will be released on October 9.

All of DSISD’s Career and Technical Education programs, general education and special education support services remain open. This move to virtual instruction only affects the students attending the Learning Center.

