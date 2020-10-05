Advertisement

La Catrina now open in Marquette Township

La Catrina Restaurant
La Catrina Restaurant(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s newest restaurant has seen some good business since opening their doors. La Catrina opened in mid-September.

Now nearly a month in, business is booming. Their were some construction delays this past summer due to the pandemic. But now they’re open and offering authentic Mexican dishes and organic margaritas and cocktails. The owner, says the customers so far have been great.

“We want to give thanks to the people here in Marquette, the response since our opening day has been great and we want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting us as well,” said Juan Ayala, Owner of La Catrina.

La Catrina is in Marquette Township next to Bigby Coffee. They offer dine in or take out options.

