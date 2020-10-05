Advertisement

Iron Mountain Northwoods Buckmaster chapter hosting can drive, raffle

Tuesday, October 6th, at Pine Grove County Club is the last chance to buy raffle tickets.
The side-by-side that is being raffled.
The side-by-side that is being raffled.(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Northwoods One Shot chapter of Buckmasters, a local non-profit organization, is raising funds to help feed the hungry. The Buckmasters America Deer Foundation group, out of Iron Mountain, is celebrating 25 years, but not with a banquet this year.

“Due to COVID it has been cancelled, but we still wanted to have that great mission of feeding the hungry in this community, especially now,” said Buckmasters' committee member, Rich Mortl.

Mortl says this is one of the groups three missions. The other two involve a youth hunt, and a wounded warrior veteran hunt. Both will return next year.

“Of course, we couldn’t do it this year because of COVID. But then one of our most important projects is, we spend around $20,000 a year feeding the hungry right here,” he added.

To help with that cost, the group is hosting a side-by-side raffle. Mortl says the $13,000 dollar CF Moto U-Force 1000 has been around town, outside many businesses over the past few months.

Tuesday, October 6th is the last chance to buy raffle tickets.

“The tickets are one for $10, three for $20 and 18 for $100,” said Mortl.

The Salvation Army will also be present to collect non-perishable food items, to fill their shelves.

“The best thing yet, every five items that you bring, you are going to get one chance at a bunch of free side-by-side tickets,” he said.

Both the raffle and can drive will take place at the Pine Grove County Club, in Iron Mountain. It’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. central time, Tuesday.

Mortl says social distancing will be practiced.

“We’ll help you get the food items out of your car, we’re here to feed the hungry,” he said.

The raffle will be drawn at 6 p.m. CT. You don’t need to be present to win.

For more information call the banquet president, Matt Lockhart at 906.2221.7442

