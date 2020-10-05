Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula had struggling pumpkin crop this year

NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - For over 35 years, Hulkkonen’s Farm in Nisula has sold pumpkins every fall. This year, they opened the farm a week early in hopes of better weather and more opportunities for people to visit safely.

“Last weekend was really good - a lot of people. It was like they came a few at a time and then they left, and there was a few more and that’s been this weekend too.”

However, despite the large number of visitors and pumpkins sold already, owner, Judy Hulkkonen, says the pumpkin crop struggled this year.

“When we planted, May and the beginning of June were dry to start with, and the fences wouldn’t keep the deer out this year. There weren’t the berries, there weren’t the apples. They really got into the pumpkins.”

Hulkkonen says the best time to visit the farm to pick your pumpkin is any day, but when it comes to picking the perfect pumpkin…

“Whatever catches your eye. Everybody’s different. Some like small and some like big. It depends on what you want.”

And after you choose your perfect pumpkin, there’s plenty more activities you can do, like feeding the animals.

“We have chickens, turkeys, and ducks. You can go feed them the ice cream cones with corn in it.”

Along with that, there’s a hayride, an apple launch, corn and hay mazes, a concession stand, handmade jewelry, fresh veggies, and eggs for sale.

And for those who are worried to leave home, Hulkkonen is following COVID guidelines.

“If a group comes together, they go on the hayride. If they’re separate groups, we put 2 on each end so they have the distance. We have so much going on that people can stay apart.”

Hulkkonen wants to thank the community and everyone who’s visited the farm for the support these past 5 years.

Hulkkonen says after pumpkin season is over, they will begin preparing for their Christmas tree and wreath selling season in the UP.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.