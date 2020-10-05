Advertisement

How COVID-19 impacts Watersmeet Township School

Superintendent Gerald Pease says the school district is well-prepared for Phase 4.
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet Township School has been back in session since September 15. Of course with COVID-19, learning looks different this year than it has in years past.

Superintendent Gerald Pease says the school has found ways to teach every student, although the transition has been challenging.

“We offer face-to-face instruction and remote learning, which some of our kids are doing, so they’re staying home completely,” said Pease. “I’ll just be honest, it’s been a struggle for everyone because of all the unknowns.”

The most recent unknown came when Governor Whitmer announced the state would move back to Phase 4 of the Michigan Safe Start Plan, only for the state legislature to declare her orders unlawful.

“The recent ruling of the Supreme Court for the State of Michigan really throws a lot of question on the table as to what we are supposed to do,” Pease said. “So we have been in constant contact with the county health department.”

According to Pease, the move to Phase 4 won’t change much for Watersmeet Township students. He says the district is well-prepared.

“Even though on the state side they had rated this whole area as Phase 5, the health department here is saying we’re actually in Phase 4 and have been for weeks because it’s been trending up,” Pease explained. “So we’ve been practicing the Phase 4 protocols since the start of school.”

Pease says the school district has supplied teachers and students with the protective equipment and virtual learning supplies needed to ensure the rest of the school year is a success.

“We’ve all come together in a way that a year ago would not have happened,” he said. “We’re just being as careful and cautious as we can be.”

