Advertisement

Gladstone Farmer’s Market comes to an end

The Market Manager looks forward to planning next year’s market
Gladstone Farmer's Market sign.
Gladstone Farmer's Market sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was the last day of the Gladstone Farmer’s Market. But if you weren’t able to make it out, you still might be able to pick up goodies from your favorite vendors.

Despite all the setbacks from COVID-19, the 2020 Gladstone Farmer’s Market was a hit.

“Venders were ecstatic with the live music and how the community has still come together regardless of the pandemic,” said Samantha Grzybowski, Market Manager for the Gladstone Farmer’s Market.

But the Farmer’s Market Committee decided to end the farmer’s market early.

“With all the up rise of cases in the community we, as a city and as a market committee, we feel that it is best to go forward with the decision of today being the last day,” said Grzybowski.

Grzybowski says plenty of people still came out this year and she’s learned a lot in her new role

“Being the new manager, it’s something to learn the process of and step into and COVID had not made that an easy process.”

But Grzybowski is excited to take the fall and winter to plan for the next year’s market.

“Even though this is the last day of Gladstone Farmer’s Market for this season, we look forward to seeing everyone for next year’s market beginning in May,” said Grzybowski.

A U.S. census worker had a table on the market’s last day, encouraging people to fill out their 2020 census.

“The U.P. is highly undercounted and for our community, just directly in Delta County alone, it’s estimated that about $20,000 is lost for every person that does not do the census survey,” said Grzybowski.

For more information on filling out your census survey, click here or call 844-330-2020.

To see if you can still make purchases from your favorite vendors, call Samantha Grzybowski at 906-280-6031.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apsirus Ontonogan offers Drive-thru flu shot clinics

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and Clinics will be holding two drive-thru community flu vaccination clinics in October.

News

How COVID-19 impacts Watersmeet Township School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Superintendent Gerald Pease says the school district is well-prepared for Phase 4.

News

Gov. Whitmer declares October “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October 2020 as Michigan Cybersecurity Awareness Month in an effort to encourage state residents, businesses, financial institutions, and others to take necessary steps to stop cyber criminals.

News

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties respond to MI Supreme Court decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) issued a response following Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which struck down Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues Emergency Order establishing COVID-19 safety rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Monday’s order restricts gathering sizes, requires face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues.

News

Marquette County Health Department urges patience following MI Supreme Court decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Marquette County Health Department issued a statement regarding Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which ruled that Governor Whitmer’s executive orders do not have basis under law.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports 3 COVID-19 deaths Monday, more than 110 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The U.P. has now recorded 42 deaths due to the coronavirus.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Marquette father and son celebrate serving the Marquette community for over 50 years together

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
A local father and son duo have served the Marquette community for over 50 years together.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.