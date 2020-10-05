Gladstone Farmer’s Market comes to an end

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was the last day of the Gladstone Farmer’s Market. But if you weren’t able to make it out, you still might be able to pick up goodies from your favorite vendors.

Despite all the setbacks from COVID-19, the 2020 Gladstone Farmer’s Market was a hit.

“Venders were ecstatic with the live music and how the community has still come together regardless of the pandemic,” said Samantha Grzybowski, Market Manager for the Gladstone Farmer’s Market.

But the Farmer’s Market Committee decided to end the farmer’s market early.

“With all the up rise of cases in the community we, as a city and as a market committee, we feel that it is best to go forward with the decision of today being the last day,” said Grzybowski.

Grzybowski says plenty of people still came out this year and she’s learned a lot in her new role

“Being the new manager, it’s something to learn the process of and step into and COVID had not made that an easy process.”

But Grzybowski is excited to take the fall and winter to plan for the next year’s market.

“Even though this is the last day of Gladstone Farmer’s Market for this season, we look forward to seeing everyone for next year’s market beginning in May,” said Grzybowski.

A U.S. census worker had a table on the market’s last day, encouraging people to fill out their 2020 census.

“The U.P. is highly undercounted and for our community, just directly in Delta County alone, it’s estimated that about $20,000 is lost for every person that does not do the census survey,” said Grzybowski.

For more information on filling out your census survey, click here or call 844-330-2020.

To see if you can still make purchases from your favorite vendors, call Samantha Grzybowski at 906-280-6031.

