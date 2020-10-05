Advertisement

Dickinson County brings awareness to domestic violence

Law enforcement, members of the court system, and the Caring House came together Monday morning, to show survivors they are not alone.
Law enforcement, members of the court systems, and the Caring House stand by the display.
Law enforcement, members of the court systems, and the Caring House stand by the display.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron Mountain’s Caring House has set up a display to honor victims of domestic violence.

Law enforcement, members of the court system, and the Caring House came together Monday morning, to show survivors they are not alone. White crosses are covering the First Covenant Church lawn to represent victims who die each year. Larger purple crosses represent victims that the Caring House knew personally.

“Domestic violence is deadly. So many times, they underrate it; They also think nobody believes or cares about them. We have judges, we have prosecutors, we have law enforcement, we have community members to say ‘we’re here, we’re standing with these crosses to say, we support you.’ Just reach out,” said the Caring House Executive Director Cheryl O’Neil.

The Dickinson County community will take part in many similar events throughout the month, as October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

