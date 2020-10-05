Community members gather for a Respect Life Sunday human chain in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Opponents of abortion formed a human chain today in Houghton for Respect Life Sunday.

The human chain began at the Copper County Mall entrance along M-26 and participants held signs from 2 to 3:30.

Participant, David King, said Respect for Life Sunday is a worldwide event which takes place on the first Sunday of October each year.

“We’re standing for people who have no voice and we’re not needing to say anything. We’re just going to be there for them.”

King says they’ve been participating in Respect Life Sunday each year for over 20 years and looks forward to the chain growing each year.

