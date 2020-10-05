Advertisement

City of Marquette begins single-stream recycling collection; glass collection begins in December

The first full week of each month will be dedicated to glass collection only, starting the week of Dec. 7-11.
Marquette recycling bins
Marquette recycling bins(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All City of Marquette residents can begin using the single-stream recycling program.

Starting Monday, Oct. 5, the city’s public works department says you can place cardboard, paper, plastic and metal together loose in a hard-walled container or recycling cart.

A separate curbside glass recycling collection will begin the week of Dec. 7-11. The first full week of each month will be dedicated to glass collection only. Place your glass in a hard-walled container next to your garbage and it will be collected on your scheduled pick up day. No other recyclables will be collected that week. The remainder of the month will be dedicated to the single-stream recycle collection only.

A glass collection schedule is available on the City of Marquette website www.marquettemi.gov. Garbage collection schedule and times remain the same.

The status of single-stream recycling collection varies across Marquette County municipalities. Click here to read more.

