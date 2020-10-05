Advertisement

Chocolay Township begins single-stream recycling collection; separate glass collection starts in December

(MGN Image)(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township residents can start using the new single-stream recycling program, the township’s public works superintendent announced Monday.

All residents can put cardboard, paper, plastic, and metal together in a hard walled container or recycle cart.

A separate curbside glass collection will begin Dec. 7. The first full week of each month will be dedicated for glass recycle collection only. You may place your glass in a hard walled container or recycle cart and it will be collected on your scheduled collection day. No other recyclables will be collected that week.

If your glass is contaminated with any other material, it will be tagged and rejected for collection. The remainder of the month will be dedicated to the single stream collection only. If your single stream is contaminated with glass during these weeks, your single stream will be tagged and rejected for collection. A glass collection schedule is available on the Chocolay Township website www.chocolaytownship.org

Questions about this can be directed to Brad Johnson, Public Works Superintendent at 249-1448 or bjohnson@chocolay.org.

The City of Marquette made a similar announcement Monday.

The status of single-stream recycling collection varies across Marquette County municipalities. Click here to read more.

