Apsirus Ontonogan offers Drive-thru flu shot clinics

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and Clinics will be holding two drive-thru community flu vaccination clinics in October.
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and Clinics will be holding two drive-thru community flu vaccination clinics in October. As Aspirus prepares for the 2020-2021 flue season, health experts urge everyone that while a flu shot is always recommended, this year getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

Community flu vaccinations are scheduled for the following dates:

  • Wednesday, October 7: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aspirus Ontonagon Clinic, 601 S 7th Street in Ontonagon
  • Wednesday, October 14: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aspirus Ontonagon Clinic, 601 S 7th Street in Ontonagon

Flu vaccinations are available for people ages 6 months to adult. Children under the age of 18 will need parental consent. All vaccinations will be entered into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry.

Aspirus requires individuals to schedule an appointment and be pre-registered by calling 906-884-8240. Please bring your insurance cards. There is a $0 copay with most insurances. Aspirus asks that you stay in your vehicle and wear a mask while interacting with staff. For more information, call 906-884-8240.

