3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston

The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.
The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says three workers were killed during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction.

The fire department said one worker who was injured in Monday’s collapse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The agency says its rescue team is on the scene and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside.

Authorities believe all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.

It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse.

