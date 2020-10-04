Advertisement

Underdog ‘Swiss Skydiver’ wins Preakness

Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Swiss Skydiver (4), with Robby Albarado aboard, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) -

Filly Swiss Skydiver beat favored Authentic in a stretch duel in the Preakness Stakes run without fans Saturday. She’s the sixth filly and first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 to win the race, which this year served as the third leg of the Triple Crown for the first time. Swiss Skydiver upset favored Authentic, going off at odds of 11-1 and and finishing just ahead of 3-2 favorite Authentic and third-place Jesus' Team, who was 40-1. The 145th running of the Preakness at a mostly empty Pimlico Race Course came four weeks after the Kentucky Derby and 3 1/2 months since the Belmont.

