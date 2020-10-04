Sunnier Sunday in store as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon

Lake effect precipitation coverage lessens into Sunday afternoon as drier air works in aloft and the wind-flow changes to a more westerly direction. The drying and mostly sunny trend continues into Monday, but accompanied by strong southerly winds capable of producing gusts up to 30 mph. Increasing cloudiness takes place late Monday evening with a chance of showers into Tuesday. Temperature trends look to spike above seasonal averages at the end of next week as a building ridge of high pressure approaches the U.P from the west.

Sunday: Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon

Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, breezy southerly winds 15-30 mph

Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s

Wednesday: Possible AM rain showers, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: 60

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 60s

