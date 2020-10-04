Advertisement

Sunnier Sunday in store as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon

Some warmer-than-average days possible for next week
Sunnier Sunday in store for the Upper Peninsula as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon.
Sunnier Sunday in store for the Upper Peninsula as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon.(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake effect precipitation coverage lessens into Sunday afternoon as drier air works in aloft and the wind-flow changes to a more westerly direction. The drying and mostly sunny trend continues into Monday, but accompanied by strong southerly winds capable of producing gusts up to 30 mph. Increasing cloudiness takes place late Monday evening with a chance of showers into Tuesday. Temperature trends look to spike above seasonal averages at the end of next week as a building ridge of high pressure approaches the U.P from the west.

Sunday: Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon

Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, breezy southerly winds 15-30 mph

Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: Upper 50s to lower 60s

Wednesday: Possible AM rain showers, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Highs: Upper 40s to lower 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: 60

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Linger at the Start of the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 2, 2020

Forecast

The autumn chill and mix of rain & snowfall continue Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain and snow shower activity to taper off late Sunday followed by brief warming to start next week.

Forecast

Cold Early October Weather Continues into the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 1, 2020

Forecast

First snowflakes on the way

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A cool and wet trend continues.

Latest News

Forecast

October Begins with Well Below Average Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story and forecast: 9/30/2020

Forecast

Rainy trend before first snowflakes

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool fall pattern persists with snowflakes soon.

Forecast

The Chill Continues as the Month Ends

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of September 29, 2020

Forecast

Another rainy & cool day

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
The wet and cool trend continues.

Forecast

An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 28, 2020

Forecast

A wet and cool week ahead of us

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A fall trend unfolds with below normal temperatures and rainy conditions.