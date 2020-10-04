Packers head coach Matt LaFleur urges fans to follow COVID-19 guidelines

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) -

The city of Green Bay in Brown County, Wisconsin has become one of the nation’s top hot spots for COVID-19. That’s troubling for the Green Bay Packers. Fortunately, no players or staff members have tested positive at this time.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has a message for Packers and other NFL fans, and it’s to mask up, and respect guidelines.

“The Packers' view, our football team’s view, my view, it’s necessary to keep everybody safe, to keep everybody being able to play this game that we all love, that people enjoy, that they enjoy watching, and in order to do that, there’s a level of responsibility with that to protect one another and just be very cautious and mindful about what you’re doing out there,” said LaFleur.

The Packers host the Atlanta Falcons this week on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

