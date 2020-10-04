Packers game time changed for Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) -

The Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons has been changed.

This, according to the team and the league on Sunday. The game, previously scheduled for 8:15 p.m. will now kickoff at 8:50 p.m. The game will still be on ESPN.

The move, to accommodate the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. That game, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon will now kickoff at 7:05 p.m. That game was rescheduled due to players on each team testing positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.