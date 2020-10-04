Advertisement

Negaunee High School class of 1969 presents donation to Negaunee’s Historic Vista Theater

The donation will be used to prepare the Vista for winter.
The Vista Theater in Negaunee.
The Vista Theater in Negaunee.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon, the Negaunee High class of 1969 made a contribution to Negaunee’s Historic Vista Theater.

The class of 1969 challenged all Negaunee High School classes to donate to the theater after its roof collapsed in August. The class of 1969 has now given the highest amount to the Vista, presenting a check worth more than $2,200.

According to Rusty Bowers, Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council President for the theater, the money will be used to prepare the Vista for winter.

“We can’t get a roof put on until the spring, so we have to shore up the walls and get the debris out of the theater and close off some of the area so that it’s protected from winter,” Bowers said. “We’re doing it for the history of the theater and for the future history.”

The Vista also has a GoFundMe account to accept donations from the community, as well as a can drive through October 18th. Drop off locations for the can drive include the Ishpeming Fruit Stand and SuperOne in Negaunee.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Michael Catholic Church hosts annual Blessing of the Pets

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The event is held each year in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi.

News

Cherry Creek Elementary closed Monday due to sewer main break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Saunders says that all other schools in the district will be in session.

News

Houghton County residents get a “lift” to take part in Color Tour

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Proceeds go to the Mont Ripley Ski Patrol and Ski Team.

News

COVID-19 testing site at Michigan Tech University

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Cars drive through, with drivers and passengers getting tested due to an uptick in cases across Houghton County.

Latest News

News

Drifa Brewing Company celebrates first year running the taps

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
The co-op craft brewery said that members have stepped up critical support amidst pandemic challenges.

News

Book club rummage sale raises money for Trillium House

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Lily Simmons
Last year, the rummage sale brought in $3,000 for the residential hospice care facility.

News

Experience the Farm continues at Jo-Kay Corral through October 17

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Lily Simmons
Children can go horseback riding, go on hay rides, and hunt for eggs in the corn crib.

News

Traffic lane closure

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT
|
By Steve Asplund
US 2 & 41 southbound lane closure in Escanaba beginning October 5

Political News

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

News

GINCC holding virtual gala this year

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual gala and fundraiser virtually this year