Negaunee High School class of 1969 presents donation to Negaunee’s Historic Vista Theater

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon, the Negaunee High class of 1969 made a contribution to Negaunee’s Historic Vista Theater.

The class of 1969 challenged all Negaunee High School classes to donate to the theater after its roof collapsed in August. The class of 1969 has now given the highest amount to the Vista, presenting a check worth more than $2,200.

According to Rusty Bowers, Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council President for the theater, the money will be used to prepare the Vista for winter.

“We can’t get a roof put on until the spring, so we have to shore up the walls and get the debris out of the theater and close off some of the area so that it’s protected from winter,” Bowers said. “We’re doing it for the history of the theater and for the future history.”

The Vista also has a GoFundMe account to accept donations from the community, as well as a can drive through October 18th. Drop off locations for the can drive include the Ishpeming Fruit Stand and SuperOne in Negaunee.

