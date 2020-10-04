Detroit Lions face tough test as they hope to get to .500 on the season

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Detroit Lions, fresh off their first win of the season will play host to a New Orleans Saints team that is coming off of back to back losses.

Detroit doesn’t have to worry about Michael Thomas, who is out again this week, but they will of course need to plan for running back Alvin Kamara, who makes a difference in the running and passing game, and they’re also focusing on utility player Taysom Hill, who does a bit of everything.

“I would say, trying to prepare for that is extremely difficult,” said Lions head coach Matt Patricia, when asked about planning for Hill. “Trying to unwind, what is he, where is he going to be, how are they going to package him. The other thing that they’ve done a great job is, whenever you seem him one week, you see something different the next week, and how do you stay in front of that. You probably can’t, you just have to do a good job of recognizing as we go. He’s a football player, they put him out there and he plays. It’s pretty cool.”

Kickoff Sunday from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. You can catch that game on FOX U.P.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.